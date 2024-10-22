Amber Enterprises Q2 Results Tops Analyst Estimates On All Fronts

Air conditioners still contribute the majority of revenue to the company's consumer division. It witnessed a stellar performance. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the consumer division's revenues had expanded by 44% due to heatwaves, as a result of which there was higher demand for cooling products.

The non-AC business consists of new segments like refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, etc. Amber has also undergone backward integration for components of air conditioners, and while it is still adding more components, its margins suggest some cost measures due to this.

The electronics business consists of a product portfolio for printed circuit board assembly and PCB. These products cater to consumer durables, energy, automobiles, defence and aerospace, IT and telecom, smart watches, etc.

The company has been showing strength in this division and has raised its full-year guidance to 45% from 35% earlier for FY25.

The railway division has been in slow lane during both Q1 and Q2, due to low ordering of Vande Bharat trains. Apart from air conditioning, the company also plans to manufacture pantry, microprocessor, controller, gangways, doors, driving gears, etc. for these trains. The company's current order book for this division is over Rs 2,000 crore.