Amara Raja Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise; Interim Dividend Declared
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility reported a 6.32% increase in standalone net profit for Q2 FY25, reaching Rs 240.71 crore.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. clocked growth in July-September 2024, so much so that the battery maker has doubled its investment to set up a giga factory.
Standalone net profit of the Amaron parent rose 6.32% over the year-ago period to Rs 240.71 crore in the three months ended 30 September, even as revenue increased 11.55% year-on-year to Rs 3,135.83 crore, according to an exchange filing Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 3,351 crore and the bottom line at Rs 265 crore.
Amara Raja Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 3,135.83 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,351 crore)
EBITDA up 7.5% at Rs 441 crore (Estimate: Rs 458.5 crore)
EBITDA margin up 50 basis points at 14.1% (Estimate: 13.7%)
Net profit up 6.32% at Rs 240.71 crore (Estimate: Rs 265 crore)
One basis point in one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.3/share of face value Rs 1 each. The record date has been set as 14 November. The dividend is payable as on 3 December.
Separately, the board of the company has doubled the investment limit in wholly owned subsidiary ARACT to Rs 2,000 crores to set up a gigafactory.
On Monday, Amara Raja shares fell 2.16% to Rs 1,373.90 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 1.18% lower at
78,782.24 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.