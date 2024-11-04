Amara Raja Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise; Interim Dividend Declared

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. clocked growth in July-September 2024, so much so that the battery maker has doubled its investment to set up a giga factory.

Standalone net profit of the Amaron parent rose 6.32% over the year-ago period to Rs 240.71 crore in the three months ended 30 September, even as revenue increased 11.55% year-on-year to Rs 3,135.83 crore, according to an exchange filing Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 3,351 crore and the bottom line at Rs 265 crore.