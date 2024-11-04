Amara Raja, IRCTC, IRFC, ABB India, Raymond Among 40+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
Here's the full list of 47 companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results on Nov 4.
It will be another busy day in the second quarter earnings season with as many as 47 companies set to release their financial performance report on Nov. 4.
The companies releasing their Q2 earnings on Monday include Indian Railway Finance Corp., Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corp., and Raymond Ltd.
Here is a recap of how the major companies declaring results on Nov. 4 performed in the first quarter. Also below is the full list of 47 companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results on Nov. 4.
IRFC Quarterly Results
IRFC's consolidated profit after tax rose 1% to Rs 1,576.8 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 1,551.3 crore in the year-ago period.
The state-owned company's total income for the first quarter of the current financial year grew by 1% to Rs 6,765 crore from Rs 6,675.7 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
IRFC Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 1% to Rs 6,765 crore versus Rs 6,675.7 crore.
Profit-after-tax up 1% to Rs 1,576.8 crore versus Rs 1,551.3 crore.
IRCTC Quarterly Results
IRCTC's June quarter results met analysts’ estimates in terms of consolidated revenue and net profit.
The company's profit after tax, or net profit, jumped 33% in Q1 to Rs 308 crore against Rs 232 crore in the June quarter of the preceding fiscal. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had predicted a net profit of Rs 308 crore for IRCTC.
IRCTC Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations rose by 11.8% to Rs 1,120 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,175 crore).
Ebitda rose 9% to Rs 344.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 402 crore).
Margin stood at 33.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 34.2%).
Net profit jumped 33% to Rs 308 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 308 crore).
Raymond Quarterly Results
In the first quarter of the current financial year, Raymond had reported consolidated revenue of Rs 938 crore, up 98.3% year-on-year.
Raymond had demerged its lifestyle business into Raymond Lifestyle Ltd. during the first quarter of FY25. The demerger was formalised on June 30.
Raymond Q1 FY25 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue Up 93% To Rs 998 crore versus Rs 517 crore.
Ebitda jumped 81.6% to Rs 162 crore from Rs 89 crore.
Ebitda margin at 16.2% versus 17.3%.
Net profit from continuing operations rose 26.7% to Rs 57 crore from Rs 45 crore.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 4
The companies that will declare their results for the quarter ended September on Nov. 4 include ABB India Ltd., Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd., A F Enterprises Ltd., Andhra Paper Ltd., Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd., Bata India Ltd., Beeyu Overseas Ltd., Chemfab Alkalis Ltd., Cinerad Communications Ltd., Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd., Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd., Epuja Spiritech Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Gland Pharma Ltd., Gleam Fabmat Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., IL&FS Engineering And Construction Co., Indian Toners & Developers Ltd., Jaykay Enterprises Ltd., and JK Paper Ltd.
Also announcing the results will be Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd., Kaycee Industries Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Kunststoffe Industries Ltd., Manali Petrochemical Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Procter & Gamble Health Ltd., Poddar Pigments Ltd., POCL Enterprises Ltd., QGO Finance Ltd., Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltd., SAMKRG Pistons & Rings Ltd., Shankara Building Products Ltd., Narmada Gelatines Ltd., SI Capital & Financial Services Ltd., SNL Bearings Ltd., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co., Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd., Super Sales India Ltd., Suraj Products Ltd., Tilaknagar Industries Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., TruCap Finance Ltd., and V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Ltd.