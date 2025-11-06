Amara Raja Energy Q2 Results: Profit Up 17%; Interim Dividend Declared

The firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.4 per share. It will be paid on or before Dec. 5. The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders has been fixed to be Nov. 13. Amara Raja is likely to disburse close to Rs 98.8 crore, according to BSE data from the quarter ending September.

Shares of Amara Raja's closed 0.31% lower at Rs 989.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.34% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 25.72% in the last 12 months and 17.56% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, seven have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 11%.