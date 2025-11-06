Amara Raja Energy Q2 Results: Profit Up 17%; Interim Dividend Declared
The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders has been fixed to be Nov. 13.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. reported a 17.4% surge in its year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing from the firm on Thursday.
It saw a net profit of Rs 276 crore compared to the year-ago period's Rs 236 crore. Its revenue went up 6.7% to Rs 3,467 crore from the previous year's Rs 3,251 crore.
Amara Raja Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 6.7% to Rs 3,467 crore versus Rs 3,251 crore.
Ebitda was down 13.5% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 433 crore.
Margin stood at 10.8% versus 13.3%.
Net profit rose 17.4% to Rs 276 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
The firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.4 per share. It will be paid on or before Dec. 5. The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders has been fixed to be Nov. 13. Amara Raja is likely to disburse close to Rs 98.8 crore, according to BSE data from the quarter ending September.
Shares of Amara Raja's closed 0.31% lower at Rs 989.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.34% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 25.72% in the last 12 months and 17.56% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 15 analysts tracking the company, seven have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 11%.