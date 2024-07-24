Alphabet’s Revenue Boosted By Cloud Computing, Search Ads

In its latest report, Alphabet indicated that it has $100.7 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable investments, down from the $108 billion it reported in the first quarter. In recent months, Google showed interest in acquiring two companies, either of which would have been the biggest-ever purchase for the internet giant — but both times, the deals fell apart. The acquisitions, for HubSpot Inc. and Wiz Inc., would have strengthened the company’s cloud and cybersecurity offerings, helping it to compete with its tech rivals.