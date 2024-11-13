Alkem Laboratories Q2 Results: Net Profit Increases 14%, Meets Estimates

Alkem Labs Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the second quarter of the current financial year, meeting analysts' estimates.

The company's profit rose 14% to Rs 702 crore in the quarter-ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 698-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Net profit growth is led by 2 times increase in other income at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 63 crore last year.