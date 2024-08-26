Akums Drugs Q1 Results: Reports Profit Of Rs 60 Crore

Total income increased to Rs 1,026 crore as against Rs 978 crore in the year-ago period, Akums Drugs said in a statement. The company said its board has approved a plan to set up two production facilities in Jammu at an overall investment of Rs 265 crore.

These will be multi-dosage facilities across pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, it added. "The launch of our injectable facility and the Jammu expansion are key steps in our strategy to enhance our production capabilities," Managing Director Sandeep Jain said.