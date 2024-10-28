Ajmera Realty Q2 Results: Profit Up 57% To Rs 35.35 Crore

NDTV ProfitEarningsAjmera Realty Q2 Results: Profit Up 57% To Rs 35.35 Crore
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited has raised Rs 225 crore from investors on preferential allotment basis.

28 Oct 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.'s total income rose to Rs 204.12 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. (Photo Source: Ajmera Realty & Infra India website)

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited on Monday reported a 57% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.35 crore in the September quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 22.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 204.12 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 147.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has raised Rs 225 crore from investors on preferential allotment basis.

Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infra India is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

