Ajmera Realty Q2 Results: Profit Falls 14%; Stock Split Announced — Check Details
Ajmera Realty revenue advanced by 9.6% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 219 crore.
Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd.'s profit falls 14.1% to Rs 30.4 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 35.4 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.
Revenue advanced by 9.6% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 219 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization falls 4% year-on-year to Rs 58 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 26.5%.
Ajmera Realty Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Net Profit falls 5.6% to Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 58.7 crore.
Revenue rises 2.7% to Rs 245 crore versus Rs 238 crore.
Ebitda down] 2.9% to Rs 87.1 crore versus Rs 89.6 crore.
Margin At 35.6% versus 37.6%.
ALSO READ
Q2 Results Live: Abbott Profit Rises, Godrej Properties Revenue Down 32%, Sterlite Tech Swings To Profit
The company has announced a stock split in the ration of 1:5. This means that the company will one share into five shares.
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly.
This implies that while the value of stocks that a shareholder has does not change, the number of shares they hold will increase. Record date for the share split is yet to be ascertained.
Ajmera Realty Share Price Today
The scrip fell as much as 4.55% to Rs 1,003.70 apiece after the earnings were announced. It pared losses to trade 2.95% lower at Rs 1,020.60 apiece, as of 1:52 p.m. This compares to a 0.25% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 5.64% in the last 12 months and fallen 5.63% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.19. above 70 overbought or below 30 is over sold
One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,285 implies an upside of 25.6%.