Ajmera Realty Q2 Results: Profit Falls 14%; Stock Split Announced — Check Details

The company has announced a stock split in the ration of 1:5. This means that the company will one share into five shares.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly.

This implies that while the value of stocks that a shareholder has does not change, the number of shares they hold will increase. Record date for the share split is yet to be ascertained.