Ajanta Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Rises 18%, Beats Estimates
The company posted a net profit of Rs 246 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 208 crore in the year-ago period.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased 18% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, and beat analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 246 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 208 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 214 crore.
Ajanta Pharma Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 1,145 crore versus Rs 1,021 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,125 crore).
Ebitda up 21.8% to Rs 330 crore versus Rs 271 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 304 crore).
Margin at 28.9% versus 26.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.1%).
Net profit up 18.1% to Rs 246 crore versus Rs 208 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 214 crore).
Key Highlights
Branded Generic Business
India
The segment saw revenue growth of 10%. As per IQVIA MAT June 2024, Ajanta’s growth was 8.9% versus the India pharma market growth of 7.6%. This higher than IPM growth is contributed mainly by new launches, which was about 1.3 times to IPM.
Asia
Revenue was up 9% to Rs 277 crore.
Africa
Revenue was up 45% to Rs 230 crore.
US Generic Business
Segment saw revenue growth of 7%.
During Q1 FY25, it received three Abbreviated New Drug Application final approval and filed two ANDAs.
Out of 56 final ANDA approvals, the company has commercialised 46 products. It holds two tentative approvals and 21 ANDAs are awaiting US FDA approval.
Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed 4.63% higher at Rs 2,530 apiece, as compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.