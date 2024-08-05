NDTV ProfitEarningsAirtel, ONGC, Marico, BEML, HG Infra, Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimate
ADVERTISEMENT

Airtel, ONGC, Marico, BEML, HG Infra, Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimate

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.

05 Aug 2024, 07:45 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Bharti Airtel store. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A Bharti Airtel store. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and Marico Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Monday.

Airtel is expected to post a net profit of Rs 3,661.4 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. ONGC is expected to post a profit of Rs 9,538.8 crore, while Marico may post a net profit of Rs 460.7 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Tata Chemicals Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BEML Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., HG Infra Engineering Ltd. and V-Mart Retail Ltd.

ALSO READ

Divi's Laboratories Q1 Results: Profits Rises 20%; Meets Estimates

Opinion
Divi's Laboratories Q1 Results: Profits Rises 20%; Meets Estimates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT