Airtel, ONGC, Marico, BEML, HG Infra, Tata Chemicals Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimate

Bharti Airtel Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and Marico Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Monday.

Airtel is expected to post a net profit of Rs 3,661.4 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. ONGC is expected to post a profit of Rs 9,538.8 crore, while Marico may post a net profit of Rs 460.7 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Tata Chemicals Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BEML Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., HG Infra Engineering Ltd. and V-Mart Retail Ltd.