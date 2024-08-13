Ahluwalia Contracts, Apollo Hospitals, Allcargo Logistics Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimate

Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and Allcargo Logistics Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Ahluwalia Contracts is expected to post a net profit of Rs 57 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 975 crore.

Allcargo Logistics is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 33 crore, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise may post a net profit of Rs 300 crore.

Other companies due to report their earnings include Anupam Rasayan India Ltd., Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Valor Estate Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., Landmark Cars Ltd. among others.