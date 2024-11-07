Aditya Birla Fashion Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens, Revenue Meets Estimates

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.'s net loss widened in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, even as income growth met estimates.

The consolidated net loss of the Aditya Birla Group company stood at Rs 214.70 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 200 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg projected a loss of Rs 114 crore.

The company said the bottomline was impacted on account of higher depreciation and amortisation for brand and retail assets due to inclusion of TCNS and higher interest costs on account of elevated borrowings.

Revenue rose 13% to Rs 3,643.86 crore from Rs 3,226.44 crore in the year ago period. The Bloomberg estimate was Rs 3,624 crore.

On the operating side, Ebitda jumped 12% to Rs 361.3 crore, meeting the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 362 crore. Likewise, a margin of 9.9% met estimates of 10%.