Adani Wilmar Posts Q1 Profit As Operational Profitability Surges Nearly Fivefold

Edible Oils

In the first quarter, the edible oil segment revenue rose to 8% year-on-year to Rs 10,649 crore, with an underlying volume growth of 12% year-on-year to 1 million metric tonne. This represents the second consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth, resulting in an increase in market share.

Food And FMCG

Revenue of Food & FMCG segment increased to 40% to Rs 1,533 crore, with an underlying volume growth of 42% year-on-year. Revenue from branded Food & FMCG products in the domestic market has consistently grown at a rate exceeding 30% year-on-year for the past eleven quarters. The company anticipates that this strong growth trajectory will persist.

Industry Essentials

The Industry Essentials segment’s revenue stayed flat at Rs 1,986 crore in the first quarter. While the Oleo-chemicals and Castor businesses witnessed strong double-digit growth, the segment’s overall volume declined by 6% year-on-year, mainly due to a 22% drop in the oil meal business.