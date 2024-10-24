Adani Wilmar Q2 Results: Operating Profit Surges Nearly Fourfold

Adani Wilmar Ltd. on Thursday said that the company swung to profit in the second quarter of the financial year-ended March 2025, while its operating income, or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, surged nearly fourfold.

The Adani Group-led firm reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore during the July-September period as compared to a loss of Rs 131 crore clocked during the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to its stock exchange notification.