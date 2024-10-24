NDTV ProfitEarningsAdani Wilmar Q2 Results: Operating Profit Surges Nearly Fourfold
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Wilmar Q2 Results: Operating Profit Surges Nearly Fourfold

Adani Wilmar Ltd recorded a net profit of Rs 311 crore in Q2, reversing a Rs 131 crore loss from the same period last year.

24 Oct 2024, 02:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Wilmar Ltd posted an Ebitda of Rs 566.19 crore for Q2, marking a 294% increase, with revenue growing to Rs 14,460.45 crore. (File photo of Adani Wilmar products, including its flagship ‘Fortune’ edible oil brand.&nbsp; (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Adani Wilmar Ltd posted an Ebitda of Rs 566.19 crore for Q2, marking a 294% increase, with revenue growing to Rs 14,460.45 crore. (File photo of Adani Wilmar products, including its flagship ‘Fortune’ edible oil brand.  (Photo source: Company website)

Adani Wilmar Ltd. on Thursday said that the company swung to profit in the second quarter of the financial year-ended March 2025, while its operating income, or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, surged nearly fourfold.

The Adani Group-led firm reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore during the July-September period as compared to a loss of Rs 131 crore clocked during the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to its stock exchange notification.

Adani Wilmar Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rises 17.9% to Rs 14,460.45 crore.

  • Ebitda raises 294% to Rs 566.19 crore.

  • Margin at 3.9% versus 1.2%.

  • Net profit up at Rs 311 crore versus loss of Rs 131 crore.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT