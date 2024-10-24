ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Wilmar Q2 Results: Operating Profit Surges Nearly Fourfold
Adani Wilmar Ltd recorded a net profit of Rs 311 crore in Q2, reversing a Rs 131 crore loss from the same period last year.
Adani Wilmar Ltd. on Thursday said that the company swung to profit in the second quarter of the financial year-ended March 2025, while its operating income, or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, surged nearly fourfold.
The Adani Group-led firm reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore during the July-September period as compared to a loss of Rs 131 crore clocked during the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to its stock exchange notification.
Adani Wilmar Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 17.9% to Rs 14,460.45 crore.
Ebitda raises 294% to Rs 566.19 crore.
Margin at 3.9% versus 1.2%.
Net profit up at Rs 311 crore versus loss of Rs 131 crore.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.
ADVERTISEMENT