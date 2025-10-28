Adani Total Gas Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 19%, Ebitda At Rs 302 Crore
Adani Total Gas' revenue from operations increased by 20% reaching Rs 3,060 crore in the first half of this fiscal
Adani Total Gas Ltd. reported a 19% rise in its standalone revenue in quarter ended September at Rs 1,569 crore. Net Profit for the second quarter stood at Rs 162 crore in quarter ended September, while Ebitda was at Rs 302 crore.
Revenue from operations increased by 20% reaching Rs 3,060 crore in the first half of this fiscal, while Ebitda was at Rs 603 crore and Profit was at Rs 324 crore.
The energy transition company added 12 CNG stations to its portfolio, taking the tally to a whopping 662. The company also expanded its installed capacity with addition of 42 MW.
With addition of new PNG and CNG connections, overall volume has gone up 16% on an annual basis. While CNG volumes rose 18% year-on-year on account of network expansion. PNG volumes rose 11% year-on-year.
Adani Total Gas Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 19% to Rs 1,569 crore.
Net profit at Rs 162 crore.
Ebitda was at Rs 302 crore.
Besides higher volume, the gas cost increased by 29% largely due to the lower allocation of APM to CNG segment being replaced by high priced New well gas and HPHT gas.
Expanded PNG home connections to 1.02 million by adding 26,418 new households. Adani Total gas has also increased industrial and commercial connections to 9,603 with 147 new consumers.
The company has also added 4,209 installed EV charging points across 26 states and 226 cities.
"Our continued focus on digitalisation across project management, operational excellence and value optimisation has helped us in delivering better physical and financial outcomes," said Suresh P Manglani, CEO and ED, Adani Total Gas.
