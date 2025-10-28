Adani Total Gas Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 19%, Ebitda At Rs 302 Crore

Adani Total Gas Ltd. reported a 19% rise in its standalone revenue in quarter ended September at Rs 1,569 crore. Net Profit for the second quarter stood at Rs 162 crore in quarter ended September, while Ebitda was at Rs 302 crore.

Revenue from operations increased by 20% reaching Rs 3,060 crore in the first half of this fiscal, while Ebitda was at Rs 603 crore and Profit was at Rs 324 crore.

The energy transition company added 12 CNG stations to its portfolio, taking the tally to a whopping 662. The company also expanded its installed capacity with addition of 42 MW.

With addition of new PNG and CNG connections, overall volume has gone up 16% on an annual basis. While CNG volumes rose 18% year-on-year on account of network expansion. PNG volumes rose 11% year-on-year.