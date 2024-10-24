Adani Total Gas Q2 Results: Profit Rises 8% To Rs 186 Crore

Adani Total Gas' growth this quarter was mainly driven by an uptick in total sales volumes, which grew 15% year on year to 242 million metric standard cubic meters of gas. Growth was mainly driven by the 19% volume growth in CNG sales and a 7% annual uptick in PNG sales. As per the company, the growth in PNG sales is on the back of an increase in consumption of PNG industrial volume and additions of new PNG connections in domestic and commercial segments.

As per the CEO and ED of the company, Suresh Manglani, the company is closely monitoring its gas sourcing portfolio post the government's latest move to reduce APM gas allocation to the city gas distribution sector, which mainly caters to the auto CNG and home PNG consumers. Manglani states that the company is ensuring "a calibrated pricing approach to balance the interest of its consumers."