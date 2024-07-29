Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 2.3% As Margin Expands

ATGL's compressed natural gas volume grew 20% year-on-year to 153 million standard cubic metres on account of the CNG-network expansion across multiple geographical areas. The piped-natural-gas volumes of the firm grew 10% to 77 mscm.

The company added 12 CNG stations during the first quarter, taking its total CNG station count to 559. It also added 38,165 domestic PNG stations and 211 industrial and commercial PNG stations during the quarter.