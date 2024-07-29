Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 2.3% As Margin Expands
The company added 12 CNG stations during the first quarter, taking its total CNG station count to 559.
Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s profit increased 2.3% sequentially in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
The city gas distribution company's net profit rose to Rs 172 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 168 crore over the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
ATGL Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.5% to Rs 1,145 crore.
Ebitda rose 2.9% to Rs 296 crore.
Margin at 25.9% vs 24.7%.
Net profit up 2.3% to Rs 172 crore.
Volume, Network Expands
ATGL's compressed natural gas volume grew 20% year-on-year to 153 million standard cubic metres on account of the CNG-network expansion across multiple geographical areas. The piped-natural-gas volumes of the firm grew 10% to 77 mscm.
The company added 12 CNG stations during the first quarter, taking its total CNG station count to 559. It also added 38,165 domestic PNG stations and 211 industrial and commercial PNG stations during the quarter.
Shares of ATGL were trading 2.54% higher at Rs 911 per share on the NSE after the results were announced, compared to a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Nifty as of 2:22 p.m.
