Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 7%, Ebitda Up 10%

Adani Total Gas Ltd. reported a 7% sequential rise in its net profit. The company has added three CNG stations to its portfolio, taking the tally to a whopping 250.

It reported a standalone bottom-line of Rs 165 crore against Rs 155 crore in the previous quarter. Total revenue from operations went up nearly 3% to Rs 1,379 crore in quarter ended June from Rs 1,341 in quarter ended March. On a year-on-year basis, the revenue has increased 21%.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation saw a 10% sequential increase to Rs 293 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 266 crore in Q4 FY25. The margin stood at 21.3% as against 19.9% in the previous quarter.

The energy transition company company expanded its installed capacity to 39 MW. With addition of new PNG and CNG connections, overall volume has gone up 6% on an annual basis.

"Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding not only our CGD infrastructure across our geographical areas but also our LNG, e-mobility solutions, and CBG (Compressed Biogas) businesses... additionally, our recent partnership with Jio-bp, which will see both partners offering each other's fuel options at select outlets, is expected to help us accelerate addition of DODO and CODO CNG stations with Jio-bp fuels across all our 34 GAs", said Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO of Adani Total Gas.