Business NewsEarningsAdani Total Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 7%, Ebitda Up 10%
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 7%, Ebitda Up 10%

Adani Total Gas' earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation saw a 10% sequential increase from Rs 266 crore to Rs 293 crore in Q1 FY26.

28 Jul 2025, 07:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Total Gas reported healthy growth in its bottomline during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. (Photo source: Adani Total Gas website)</p></div>
Adani Total Gas reported healthy growth in its bottomline during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. (Photo source: Adani Total Gas website)

Adani Total Gas Ltd. reported a 7% sequential rise in its net profit. The company has added three CNG stations to its portfolio, taking the tally to a whopping 250.

It reported a standalone bottom-line of Rs 165 crore against Rs 155 crore in the previous quarter. Total revenue from operations went up nearly 3% to Rs 1,379 crore in quarter ended June from Rs 1,341 in quarter ended March. On a year-on-year basis, the revenue has increased 21%.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation saw a 10% sequential increase to Rs 293 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 266 crore in Q4 FY25. The margin stood at 21.3% as against 19.9% in the previous quarter.

The energy transition company company expanded its installed capacity to 39 MW. With addition of new PNG and CNG connections, overall volume has gone up 6% on an annual basis.

"Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding not only our CGD infrastructure across our geographical areas but also our LNG, e-mobility solutions, and CBG (Compressed Biogas) businesses... additionally, our recent partnership with Jio-bp, which will see both partners offering each other's fuel options at select outlets, is expected to help us accelerate addition of DODO and CODO CNG stations with Jio-bp fuels across all our 34 GAs", said Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO of Adani Total Gas.

Adani Total Gas Q1 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 1,379 crore versus Rs 1,341 crore.

  • Net profit up 6.9% to Rs 165 crore versus Rs 155 crore.

  • Ebitda up 10.1% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 266 crore.

  • Margin at 21.3% versus 19.9%.

Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of Adani Total Gas closed flat at Rs 624 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.63% decline in the benchmark Nifty.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: GAIL Profit Down 8%, Misses Estimates; NTPC Green, Waaree Energies Profit Grows
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: GAIL Profit Down 8%, Misses Estimates; NTPC Green, Waaree Energies Profit Grows
Read More

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT