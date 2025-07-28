Adani Total Gas Q1 Results: Profit Rises 7%, Ebitda Up 10%
Adani Total Gas' earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation saw a 10% sequential increase from Rs 266 crore to Rs 293 crore in Q1 FY26.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. reported a 7% sequential rise in its net profit. The company has added three CNG stations to its portfolio, taking the tally to a whopping 250.
It reported a standalone bottom-line of Rs 165 crore against Rs 155 crore in the previous quarter. Total revenue from operations went up nearly 3% to Rs 1,379 crore in quarter ended June from Rs 1,341 in quarter ended March. On a year-on-year basis, the revenue has increased 21%.
Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation saw a 10% sequential increase to Rs 293 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 266 crore in Q4 FY25. The margin stood at 21.3% as against 19.9% in the previous quarter.
The energy transition company company expanded its installed capacity to 39 MW. With addition of new PNG and CNG connections, overall volume has gone up 6% on an annual basis.
"Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding not only our CGD infrastructure across our geographical areas but also our LNG, e-mobility solutions, and CBG (Compressed Biogas) businesses... additionally, our recent partnership with Jio-bp, which will see both partners offering each other's fuel options at select outlets, is expected to help us accelerate addition of DODO and CODO CNG stations with Jio-bp fuels across all our 34 GAs", said Suresh P Manglani, ED and CEO of Adani Total Gas.
Adani Total Gas Q1 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 1,379 crore versus Rs 1,341 crore.
Net profit up 6.9% to Rs 165 crore versus Rs 155 crore.
Ebitda up 10.1% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 266 crore.
Margin at 21.3% versus 19.9%.
Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of Adani Total Gas closed flat at Rs 624 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.63% decline in the benchmark Nifty.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.