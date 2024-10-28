Adani Power Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 2.7%

The company's effective installed capacity stands at 15,837 MW as of quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, marking a 3.8% year-on-year growth. The plant load factor of the company also stood higher at 66.9% compared to 58.3% a year ago.

As per the company, power demand was flat during second quarter due to climatic conditions such as a delayed but prolonged rain spell affecting demand. Nevertheless, Adani Power's consolidated power sale volumes in first half of fiscal 2025 stood 29% higher at 46 billion units, compared to 35.6 billion units same period a year ago. This growth was driven by improved power demand and higher operating capacity.