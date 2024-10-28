Adani Power Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 2.7%
The city power distribution company's revenue rose to Rs 13,339 crore in the quarter-ended September, as against Rs 12,991 crore over the same period last year.
The city power distribution company's revenue rose to Rs 13,339 crore in the quarter-ended September, as against Rs 12,991 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing issued on Monday.
Adani Power Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.7% at Rs 13,339 crore.
Ebitda up 2% at Rs 5,276 crore.
Ebitda margin at 39.6%
Net profit at Rs 3,298 crore.
Adani Power's second-quarter other income stood at Rs 723.96 crore, compared to Rs 1,945.10 crore in the previous quarter. The company also had deferred tax charge of Rs 706.30 crore in second quarter while it received a tax credit of Rs 1,370.6 crore a year ago. These factors are responsible for the difference in net profits reported.
Note: A deferred tax charge increases tax liable while a credit reduces tax expenses
Operational Performance
The company's effective installed capacity stands at 15,837 MW as of quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, marking a 3.8% year-on-year growth. The plant load factor of the company also stood higher at 66.9% compared to 58.3% a year ago.
As per the company, power demand was flat during second quarter due to climatic conditions such as a delayed but prolonged rain spell affecting demand. Nevertheless, Adani Power's consolidated power sale volumes in first half of fiscal 2025 stood 29% higher at 46 billion units, compared to 35.6 billion units same period a year ago. This growth was driven by improved power demand and higher operating capacity.
Generation Capacity
The company has achieved operating generation capacity of 17,550 MW as of second quarter, with additions of 2,300 MW during the quarter.
The company also received a Letter of Award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. for supply of power under a 25-year, 1,496 MW Power Supply Agreement, which will supplied from a new 2x800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power project.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.