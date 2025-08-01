Adani Power Q1 Results: Net Profit At Rs 3,305 Crore, Operating Capacity Grows To 18,150 MW

Adani Power Q1 Results: Adani Power Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,305 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The bottomline was Rs 2,599 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 3,913 crore in the year-ago period. The year-on-year fall in the profit was on account of lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses following acquisitions, the company said in a statement.

Consolidated continuing total revenue (which excludes one-time prior period income recognition) was Rs 14,167 crore compared to Rs 15,052 crore last year, primarily due to lower merchant tariff realization and import coal prices year-on-year, the statement said.

The total power sale volume increased by 1.6% at 24.6 billion units in the June quarter compared to 24.2 BU last year, despite high base effect and demand disruption due to early monsoons.