Adani Power Q1 Results: Net Profit At Rs 3,305 Crore, Operating Capacity Grows To 18,150 MW
Adani Power Q1 Results: Adani Power Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,305 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The bottomline was Rs 2,599 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 3,913 crore in the year-ago period. The year-on-year fall in the profit was on account of lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses following acquisitions, the company said in a statement.
Consolidated continuing total revenue (which excludes one-time prior period income recognition) was Rs 14,167 crore compared to Rs 15,052 crore last year, primarily due to lower merchant tariff realization and import coal prices year-on-year, the statement said.
The total power sale volume increased by 1.6% at 24.6 billion units in the June quarter compared to 24.2 BU last year, despite high base effect and demand disruption due to early monsoons.
Adani Power Q1 FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 14,109 crore versus Rs 14,237 crore
EBITDA up 18.1% a Rs 5,685 crore versus Rs 4,813 crore
Margin at 40.3% versus 33.8%
Net Profit up 27.2% at Rs 3,305 crore versus Rs 2,599 crore
Adani Power said it is receiving regular payments from Bangladesh for the Godda power plant, with over $500 million received over the last two months.
"By securing critical equipment like ultra-supercritical boilers, turbines, and generators ahead of schedule, we’re reinforcing our competitive edge and supporting India’s growing energy needs," said CEO S B Khyalia.
Adani Power share price was down 1.5% at Rs 578.95 apiece as of 1:45 p.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.4%. The relative strength index was at 62. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months and risen 9% on a year-to-date basis.