Adani Ports Q2 Results: Double-Digit Profit And Revenue Growth

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. on Tuesday posted financial results for the quarter ended September, 2025. The company's consolidated net profit rose 27.2% to Rs 3,109 crore in the first quarter, as compared to Rs 2,445 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue of the Adani Group company was up 29.7% year-on-year to Rs 9,167 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 7,067 crore in the year-ago period.