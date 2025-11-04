Business NewsEarningsAdani Ports Q2 Results: Double-Digit Profit And Revenue Growth
Adani Ports Q2 Results: Double-Digit Profit And Revenue Growth

04 Nov 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Adani Ports see double-digit bottom-line growth. (Photo source: Adani Ports)
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. on Tuesday posted financial results for the quarter ended September, 2025. The company's consolidated net profit rose 27.2% to Rs 3,109 crore in the first quarter, as compared to Rs 2,445 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue of the Adani Group company was up 29.7% year-on-year to Rs 9,167 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 7,067 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Ports Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 29.7% to Rs 9,167 crore versus Rs 7,067 crore

  • Ebitda up 27% to Rs 5,550 crore versus Rs 4,369 crore

  • Net profit up 27.2% to Rs 3,109 crore versus Rs 2,445 crore

Adani Ports has approved the amalgamation of its wholly-owned arm Adani Harbour Services with the company.

As far as the road ahead is concerned, Adani Ports has set the FY26 revenue guidance within the Rs 36,000-38,000 crore range while Ebitda is set at Rs 21,000-22,000 crore range.

Adani Ports pegs capex guidance for FY26 at around Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore.

The September quarter earnings come in the midst of Fitch upgrading the outlook on Adani Ports to 'Stable' while retaining the 'BBB-' rating.

The contagion risk associated with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is easing, as the Adani Group has demonstrated access to diversified funding sources, Fitch Ratings said in an article on its website.

Geographically diversified port locations, advanced intermodal connectivity transportation infrastructure and best-in-class operational efficiency are benefitting Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone. It has high customer retention because of it is able to handle a variety of cargoes through a comprehensive and advanced infrastructure, Fitch said.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

