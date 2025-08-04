Adani Ports Q1 Results On Aug. 5 — All You Need To Know
Adani Ports and SEZ, a part of the diversified Adani Group, handles nearly one-fourth of the country's cargo movement.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the April to June quarter of FY 2025-26 (Q1FY26) this week.
It's the largest private port operator in India with operations spread across Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.
The company will hold a Board Meeting this week, during which it will review and approve the financial results for Q1FY26. The Board is also likely to address matters related to potential dividend announcements and other business updates.
Adani Ports Q1FY26 Results Date
The company has announced that its upcoming Board Meeting will be held on Aug. 5.
"We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025," Adni Ports and SEZ said in a filing dated July 24.
Adani Ports Q1FY26 Results: Trading Window Closure
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has also announced that its trading window will be closed for designated persons from July 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 2025 are declared. This action is meant to comply with SEBI’s ‘Insider Trading Regulations’ to ensure fair trading practices.
Adani Ports Q4FY24 Results
Adani Ports reported a strong performance in Q4FY25, with its consolidated revenue rising 23.08% year-on-year to Rs 8,488.44 crore compared to Rs 6,896.5 crore in Q4FY24. Ebitda increased 23.79% to Rs 5,005.96 crore from Rs 4,043.85 crore, while margins improved by 33 basis points to 58.97%. The company’s net profit during the March quarter surged 47.78% to Rs 3,014.22 crore versus Rs 2,039.66 crore in the year-ago period.
Adani Ports Share Price History
Shares of Adani Ports and SEZ have dropped 1.84% over the last five trading sessions, while sliding 4.75% over the past month. It has gained 20.58% over the last six months. The stock has seen an 11.32% rise year-to-date (YTD). In the last year, the share price has declined 9.18%.
Adani Ports and SEZ shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,604.95 apiece on the NSE on Aug. 1, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 995.65 apiece on Nov. 21, 2024.
At 9:35 a.m. on Monday, Adani Ports shares were trading 0.76% up at Rs 1,357.40 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.36% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.