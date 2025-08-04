Adani Ports Q1 Results On Aug. 5 — All You Need To Know

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the April to June quarter of FY 2025-26 (Q1FY26) this week.

Adani Ports and SEZ, a part of the diversified Adani Group, handles nearly one-fourth of the country's cargo movement. It's the largest private port operator in India with operations spread across Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The company will hold a Board Meeting this week, during which it will review and approve the financial results for Q1FY26. The Board is also likely to address matters related to potential dividend announcements and other business updates.