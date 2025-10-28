Adani Green Q2 Results: Profit Rises 25%; Operational Capacity India's Largest
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s net profit for the quarter ended September advanced 25%, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The Ahmedabad-based renewable energy company posted a bottom line of Rs 644 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, as compared to Rs 515 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's energy sales increased by 39% annually, propelled by robust capacity additions and strong operational performance, stated a press release. They reported an advance in operational capacity by 49% YoY to 16.7 GW, continuing to be India's largest.
Adani Green also consistently generated electricity exceeding the overall annual commitment under the power purchase agreements. In the first half of the current fiscal, the company's PPA based electricity generation was 57% of the annual commitment.
Adani Green Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 25% to Rs 644.00 crore versus Rs 515.00 crore
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 2,603.00 crore versus Rs 2,217.00 crore
Margin at 86.5% versus 73.8%
"Having already added 2.4 GW RE capacity in H1 FY26, we're on a firm path to 5 GW capacity addition in FY26 and reaching our targeted capacity of 50 GW by 2030," said Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy. "We produced 19.6 billion units of clean power—enough to supply a country like Croatia for an entire year," he stated.
Khanna further added that the company is consistently adopting innovative renewable technologies and digitalizing ever more aspects of their business to boost operational efficiency, project execution and safety. "The ongoing recognition of our ESG initiatives reinforces our dedication to sustainable growth and commitment to lead India’s energy transition," he stated.
