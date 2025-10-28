Adani Green Q2 Results: Profit Rises 25%; Operational Capacity India's Largest

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s net profit for the quarter ended September advanced 25%, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Ahmedabad-based renewable energy company posted a bottom line of Rs 644 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, as compared to Rs 515 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's energy sales increased by 39% annually, propelled by robust capacity additions and strong operational performance, stated a press release. They reported an advance in operational capacity by 49% YoY to 16.7 GW, continuing to be India's largest.

Adani Green also consistently generated electricity exceeding the overall annual commitment under the power purchase agreements. In the first half of the current fiscal, the company's PPA based electricity generation was 57% of the annual commitment.