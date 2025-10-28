Adani Green, Jindal Steel, Star Health, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Tata Capital and Raymond Realty are some of the other big names releasing their results on Tuesday.
Adani Green Energy Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Co., TVS Motor Co., and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Tuesday.
Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names:
Jindal Steel
The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 696.50 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 11,323.30 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 2,036.60 crore. Margin is estimated at 17.99%.
Adani Green Energy
The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 1,312.80 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 4,119.70 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 3,238 crore. Margin is estimated at 78.60%.
TVS Motor Company
The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 951.10 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 11,729.90 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 1,499.90 crore. Margin is estimated at 12.79%.
Shree Cement
The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 266.90 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 4,416.40 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 1,035.40 crore. Margin is estimated at 23.44%.