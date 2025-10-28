Business NewsEarningsAdani Green, Jindal Steel, Star Health, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Green, Jindal Steel, Star Health, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Capital and Raymond Realty are some of the other big names releasing their results on Tuesday.

28 Oct 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Adani Green, Jindal Steel, Star Health, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates (Image source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Adani Green Energy Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Co., TVS Motor Co., and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Tuesday.

Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names:

Jindal Steel

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 696.50 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 11,323.30 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 2,036.60 crore. Margin is estimated at 17.99%.

Adani Green Energy

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 1,312.80 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 4,119.70 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 3,238 crore. Margin is estimated at 78.60%.

TVS Motor Company

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 951.10 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 11,729.90 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 1,499.90 crore. Margin is estimated at 12.79%.

Shree Cement

The company is expected to report a net-profit of Rs 266.90 crore. Revenue will go up to Rs 4,416.40 crore, whereas earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation will stand at Rs 1,035.40 crore. Margin is estimated at 23.44%.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Updates: Mazagon Dock Profit Rises 28%; PNB Housing Finance Income Grows
Opinion
Q2 Results Updates: Mazagon Dock Profit Rises 28%; PNB Housing Finance Income Grows
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT