Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Profit Rises 21%, Lifts 2030 Renewable Energy Target

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s profit for quarter-ended March increased 16% on sequentially, according to a stock exchange notification on Friday.

The bottom line of the company stood at Rs 310 crore in January-March period, compared to Rs 256 crore clocked during the preceding quarter, the port-to-power group firm said in the notification.

Separately, the company has increased its 2030 renewable energy target to 50 gigawatt.