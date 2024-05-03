NDTV ProfitEarningsAdani Green Energy Q4 Results: Profit Rises 21%, Lifts 2030 Renewable Energy Target
Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Profit Rises 21%, Lifts 2030 Renewable Energy Target

03 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Adani Green Energy)</p></div>
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s profit for quarter-ended March increased 16% on sequentially, according to a stock exchange notification on Friday.

The bottom line of the company stood at Rs 310 crore in January-March period, compared to Rs 256 crore clocked during the preceding quarter, the port-to-power group firm said in the notification.

Separately, the company has increased its 2030 renewable energy target to 50 gigawatt.

Key Result Highlights Q4 FY24 (QoQ)

  • Net profit up 21% to Rs 310 crore versus Rs 256 crore.

  • Revenue up 9% to Rs 2,527 crore versus Rs 2,311 crore.

  • Ebitda up 5% to Rs 1,834 crore versus Rs 1,742 crore.

  • Margin at 72.6% versus 75.4%.

This is a developing story...

