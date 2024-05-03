Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Profit Rises 21%, Lifts 2030 Renewable Energy Target

ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s profit for quarter-ended March increased 16% on sequentially, according to a stock exchange notification on Friday.
The bottom line of the company stood at Rs 310 crore in January-March period, compared to Rs 256 crore clocked during the preceding quarter, the port-to-power group firm said in the notification.
Separately, the company has increased its 2030 renewable energy target to 50 gigawatt.
Revenue up 9% to Rs 2,527 crore versus Rs 2,311 crore.
Ebitda up 5% to Rs 1,834 crore versus Rs 1,742 crore.
Margin at 72.6% versus 75.4%.
This is a developing story...