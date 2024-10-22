Adani Green Energy Q2 Results: Profit Rises 39%
Adani Green Energy's also saw revenue surge by 38% to Rs 3,055 crore.
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
The renewable energy company's net profit rose 39% year-on-year to Rs 515 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, in comparison with Rs 371 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Adani Green Energy Q2 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 38% to Rs 3,055 crore versus Rs 2,220 crore.
Ebitda rose 30% to Rs 2,205 crore versus Rs 1,699 crore.
Net profit rose 39% to Rs 515 crore versus Rs 371 crore.
The company's strong growth across metrics was backed by robust greenfield capacity addition of 2,868 MW.
H1FY25: Capacity Addition And Operational Performance.
The company expanded its capacity by 34% to 11,184 MW in H1FY25, compared to 8,316 MW in H1FY24. The growth in capacity additions included 2,000 MW of solar capacity and 250 MW wind capacity in Khavda, 418 MW of solar capacity in Rajasthan and 200 MW of wind capacity in Gujarat.
The company's energy sales also rose 20% year on year to 14,128 million units in H1FY25. The increase in energy sales was due to the robust capacity additions, as per the company.
Update On Khavda Plant
Adani Green Energy is currently developing the world’s largest renewable energy power plant of 30 GW capacity at Khavda in Gujarat. This project is spread over an area of 538 sq km.
Within 12 months of breaking ground in fiscal 2024, the company has now operationalised the first 2 GW solar capacity. Over the last six months, the firm has operationalised 250 MW wind capacity. The current operational capacity stands at 2,250 MW, which the company targets to take to 30,000 MW by 2029.
