Adani Green Energy Q2 Results: Profit Rises 39%

The company expanded its capacity by 34% to 11,184 MW in H1FY25, compared to 8,316 MW in H1FY24. The growth in capacity additions included 2,000 MW of solar capacity and 250 MW wind capacity in Khavda, 418 MW of solar capacity in Rajasthan and 200 MW of wind capacity in Gujarat.

The company's energy sales also rose 20% year on year to 14,128 million units in H1FY25. The increase in energy sales was due to the robust capacity additions, as per the company.