Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Indian Hotels Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and Indian Hotels Co. will be in focus on Thursday as they announce their earnings for the October-December quarter.

The Adani Group flagship, Adani Enterprises, is expected to post a profit of Rs 370 crore as against a revenue of Rs 23,925 crore, according to an average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is expected to post a profit of Rs 2,193.6 crore and revenue of Rs 6,892.8 crore for the quarter ended December.

Indian Hotels is expected to report a profit of Rs 437.2 crore, with a revenue of Rs 1,914.7 crore for the third quarter.

Abbott India Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Bayer CropScience Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd., Five-Star Business Finance Ltd., Jupiter Wagons Ltd., Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp., HFCL Ltd., Eclerx Services Ltd., and Gmm Pfaudler Ltd. will report their earnings for the December quarter on Thursday.

Minda Corp., India Cements Ltd., Rites Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., Rolex Rings Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Praj Industries Ltd., Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Gokaldas Exports Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., TD Power Systems Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., Greenply Industries Ltd., Goodluck India Ltd., Bata India Ltd., Aavas Financiers Ltd., and Avalon Technologies Ltd. will also announce their earnings for the quarter on Thursday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: