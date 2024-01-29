Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Results: Profit Up 22.6% QoQ To Rs 348.3 Crore

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose sequentially, led by higher sales.

The net profit of the Gautam Adani-led power transmission firm rose 22.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 348.3 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing.

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ):

Revenue from operations rose 24.2% to Rs 4,562.7 crore.

Operating profit or Ebitda rose 1.5% to Rs 1,527.28 crore.

Ebitda margin was down 748 bps to 33.47% vs 40.95%.

Net Profit up 22.6% to Rs 348.3 crore.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions were up 4.27% as compared with 1.67% drop in S&P BSE Sensex.