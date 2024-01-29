NDTV ProfitEarningsAdani Energy Solutions Q3 Results: Profit Up 22.6% QoQ To Rs 348.3 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Results: Profit Up 22.6% QoQ To Rs 348.3 Crore

29 Jan 2024, 02:44 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani transmission lines. (Source: Adani Energy Solutions)</p></div>
Adani transmission lines. (Source: Adani Energy Solutions)

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose sequentially, led by higher sales.

The net profit of the Gautam Adani-led power transmission firm rose 22.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 348.3 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, according to an exchange filing.

Adani Energy Solutions Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ):

  • Revenue from operations rose 24.2% to Rs 4,562.7 crore.

  • Operating profit or Ebitda rose 1.5% to Rs 1,527.28 crore.

  • Ebitda margin was down 748 bps to 33.47% vs 40.95%.

  • Net Profit up 22.6% to Rs 348.3 crore. 

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions were up 4.27% as compared with 1.67% drop in S&P BSE Sensex.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT