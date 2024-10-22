Adani Energy Solutions Q2 Results: Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 773 Crore

The company's revenue growth was due the the growth in the transmission segment which recorded revenue of Rs 2,302.95 crore during the quarter under review, a 132% rise compared to the year-ago period. Segment profit jumped 37.5% to Rs 836.8 crore during the period.

The increase in Ebitda was due to strong revenue growth across all segments, EPC income in transmission, treasury income and steadily regulated Ebitda from the Distribution business, stated the company.