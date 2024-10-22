Adani Energy Solutions Q2 Results: Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 773 Crore
The Adani Group company, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, reported a 172% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 773.39 crore in the July–September quarter.
The Adani Group company, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, reported a 172% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 773.39 crore in the July–September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Adani Energy Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 68.3% to Rs 6,183.70 crore.
Net profit up 172% to Rs 773.39 crore.
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 1,786.83 crore.
Ebitda margin at 28.9% versus 41.0%.
The transmission segment recorded revenue of Rs 2,302.95 crore during the quarter under review, a 132% rise compared to the year-ago period. The segment's profit jumped 37.5% to Rs 836.8 crore.
What Led Growth?
The company's revenue growth was due the the growth in the transmission segment which recorded revenue of Rs 2,302.95 crore during the quarter under review, a 132% rise compared to the year-ago period. Segment profit jumped 37.5% to Rs 836.8 crore during the period.
The increase in Ebitda was due to strong revenue growth across all segments, EPC income in transmission, treasury income and steadily regulated Ebitda from the Distribution business, stated the company.
Transmission Business Performance
On operational parameters, it was a strong quarter for the transmission business. The average system availability stood over 99.7%. which led to an incentive income of Rs 35 crore in Q2FY25
During the quarter, the company also won three new transmission projects with a project cost of Rs. 10,300 crore. Adani Energy Solutions also added 140 circuit kilometers during the quarter, taking its total transmission network of 23,269 circuit kilometers.
Segment Wise Future Outlook
In its transmission segment, Adani Energy Solutions under construction project pipeline stands worth Rs 27,300 crores. The company expects to fully commission the MP-II package, Sangod, NKTL, Khavda Phase-II, Part-A and the WRSR lines in FY25.
The company's distribution business also continues to show a steady performance with double digit revenue growth and expansion of its regulatory asset base. The total RAB for the business now stands at Rs 8,405 crores as of H1FY25
Smart Meter Business
The company's new business segment- smart meters is also evolving well. The company expects sizeable contribution from the segment to the future growth and profitability.
As per the company, the project set-up and meter deployment is progressing well across all the regions. The under-implementation pipeline currently stands at 22.8 million smart meters, which includes nine projects with a contract value of over Rs 27,195 crore.