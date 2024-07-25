Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Results: Revenue Up 47% At Rs 5,379 Crore

The 47% growth in revenue was boosted by contribution from the recently commissioned Warora-Kurnool, Karur, Kharghar-Vikhroli, and Khavda-Bhuj transmission lines. Higher energy consumption in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. and contribution from smart metering business also supported the earnings, the company said.

Net loss during the quarter was on account of one-time exceptional item of Rs 1,506 crore on sale of Dahanu Thermal Power Plant near Mumbai, as part of the company's environment, social and governance goals.

Adjusted for one-time loss, the company reported a 73% jump in net profit to Rs 315 crore in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, the company completed acquisition of Mahan Sipat transmission assets, adding 673 circuit km to its operational network.

"Within the transmission segment, the company added multiple projects to its pipeline, expanding the order book to Rs 17,000 crore for transmission projects," it said.

The company remains excited about the strong near-term transmission order prospects. It sees opportunities in excess of Rs 90,000 crore in tariff-based competitive bidding tenders.