Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Results: Revenue Up 47% At Rs 5,379 Crore
The Adani Group company led by billionaire Gautam Adani reported a 47% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 5,379 crore for the April-June quarter, according to its exchange filing.
Adani Energy Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations up 47% to Rs 5,379 crore versus Rs 3,664 crore.
Ebitda or operating profit rises 43% to Rs 2,244 crore versus Rs 1,574 crore.
Ebitda margin at 41.7% versus 42.9%.
Net loss at Rs 1,190 crore versus profit of Rs 182 crore. Net loss was led by exceptional item of Rs 1,506 crore in the current quarter.
The 47% growth in revenue was boosted by contribution from the recently commissioned Warora-Kurnool, Karur, Kharghar-Vikhroli, and Khavda-Bhuj transmission lines. Higher energy consumption in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. and contribution from smart metering business also supported the earnings, the company said.
Net loss during the quarter was on account of one-time exceptional item of Rs 1,506 crore on sale of Dahanu Thermal Power Plant near Mumbai, as part of the company's environment, social and governance goals.
Adjusted for one-time loss, the company reported a 73% jump in net profit to Rs 315 crore in Q1 FY25.
During the quarter, the company completed acquisition of Mahan Sipat transmission assets, adding 673 circuit km to its operational network.
"Within the transmission segment, the company added multiple projects to its pipeline, expanding the order book to Rs 17,000 crore for transmission projects," it said.
The company remains excited about the strong near-term transmission order prospects. It sees opportunities in excess of Rs 90,000 crore in tariff-based competitive bidding tenders.
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions closed 1.22% up on the BSE, as compared with a 0.14% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The results were announced after market hours.
