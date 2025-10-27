Adani Energy Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 7%, Ebidta Jumps 12.4%
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s revenue rose 6.7% to Rs 6,594 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to Rs 6,184 crore posted in the same quarter of the last year, according to the consolidated financial results declared by the company on Monday.
The company's total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation came in at Rs 2,126 crore, up 12.4% as against Rs 1,891 crore in the year-ago period.
The adjusted profit after tax came in at Rs 557 crore, marking a growth of 21.2% as against the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
Adani Energy Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 6.7% at Rs 6,594 crore versus Rs 6,184 crore
Total Ebitda up 12.4% at Rs 2,126 crore versus Rs 1,891 crore
Adjusted PAT up 21.2% at Rs 557 crore versus Rs 459 crore
In the first half of this financial year, Ebitda rose 13% to Rs 4,144 crore, the company said in a release. Profit before tax rose 34% in the same time period.
Adani Energy also added that in the first half, the capex rose 1.36 times to Rs 5,976 crore in comparison to Rs 4,400 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
The company has installed 73.7 lakh smart meters cumulatively, with 42.4 lakh new meters installed this year alone. It is on track to surpass 1 crore cumulative smart meters by the end of this financial year.
Adani Energy's transmission under construction pipeline stands at Rs 60,004 crore, with metering orderbook of 2.46 crore meters and revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore.
"In terms of growth outlook, the sector continues to offer significant growth opportunities due to focused energy transition backed by regulatory stability and reforms. We anticipate a significant increase in AESL’s capex roll-out across all core segments and expect strong momentum in the bid activity during the rest of the year,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.
In addition, tendering pipeline in the transmission sector was solid at Rs 96,000 crore.
Adani Green has also commissioned three new transmission lines during the first half of this financial year.
