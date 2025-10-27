Adani Energy Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 7%, Ebidta Jumps 12.4%

In the first half of this financial year, Ebitda rose 13% to Rs 4,144 crore, the company said in a release. Profit before tax rose 34% in the same time period.

Adani Energy also added that in the first half, the capex rose 1.36 times to Rs 5,976 crore in comparison to Rs 4,400 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The company has installed 73.7 lakh smart meters cumulatively, with 42.4 lakh new meters installed this year alone. It is on track to surpass 1 crore cumulative smart meters by the end of this financial year.

Adani Energy's transmission under construction pipeline stands at Rs 60,004 crore, with metering orderbook of 2.46 crore meters and revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore.

"In terms of growth outlook, the sector continues to offer significant growth opportunities due to focused energy transition backed by regulatory stability and reforms. We anticipate a significant increase in AESL’s capex roll-out across all core segments and expect strong momentum in the bid activity during the rest of the year,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

In addition, tendering pipeline in the transmission sector was solid at Rs 96,000 crore.

Adani Green has also commissioned three new transmission lines during the first half of this financial year.