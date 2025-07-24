Adani Energy Q1 Results: Firm Swings To Profit, Revenue Rises 27%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. swung to profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, as it logged a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 539 crore.

The net profit comes in the backdrop of a loss of Rs 1,191 crore reported in the year ago period.

The company's revenue went up 26.8% to Rs 6,819 crore versus Rs 5,379 crore in the same period last year.

The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation rose 3% to Rs 2,315 crore versus Rs 2,244 crore in the last fiscal. The margin stood at 33.9% as against 41.7% in the year-ago period.