ACC Q2 Results: Revenue Rises 4% To Rs 4,613 Crore

ACC's consolidated sales volume grew 15% year on year to 9.3 million tonne. This marked the highest ever volume in a Q2 quarter, seen by the company in the last five years. The growth in sales volume came despite the quarter being seasonally weaker in terms of demand, due to the monsoon season. Growth was also supported by an increase in trade volumes and a 14% increase in premium product volumes.

In H1FY25, the company's volumes saw a 11% annual uptick at 19.5 million tonnes.