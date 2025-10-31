ACC Q2 Results: Profit Rises Over Five-Fold; Revenue Up 28%

ACC Ltd. posted consolidated revenue of Rs 5,932 crore for the July-September period, marking an 28% year-on-year increase from Rs 4,634 crore.

Operating profit rose 67% to Rs 846 crore, while margins improved to 14.3% from 9.4% in the same quarter last year. Net profit grew over five-fold, or around 460%, to Rs 1,119 crore, compared to Rs 200 crore a year earlier. The profit also includes income tax provision reversal of Rs 671 crore.

The company posted the highest ever volume in the second quarter with a 16% year-on-year rise at 10 MT, the company said in a press release on Friday.

ACC will commission cement grinding units at Salai Banwa, which will add 2.4 MTPA and Kalamboli that is expected to add 1.0 MTPA in the third quarter. Furthermore, the debottlenecking of the existing plant will add 5.6 MTPA by fiscal 2028. The company's concrete business footprint has also increased to 116 plants after ACC added 28 plants year-on-year.

“This quarter has been instrumental for the cement sector. Despite the challenges from prolonged monsoons, the sector stands to benefit from several favourable developments including GST 2.0 reforms, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), and the withdrawal of coal cess," said Vinod Bahety, Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer at ACC.

ACC, a part of the Adani Group, is one of India’s oldest and largest cement producers. The company manufactures and sells cement and ready-mix concrete across the country, serving both retail and infrastructure segments. It operates multiple manufacturing units and has a wide distribution network, making it a key player in India’s construction and real estate ecosystem.