ACC, HPCL, BEL, Adani Wilmar, Colgate-Palmolive, Wonderla Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bharat Electronics Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Monday.

BEL is expected to post a net profit of Rs 648.6 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Adani Wilmar is expected to post a profit of Rs 170.5 crore, while KEI Industries is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 150.7 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include CSB Bank Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Jindal Saw Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Maharashtra Seamless Ltd., Voltamp Transformers Ltd., Wonderla Holidays Ltd. and ACC Ltd. among others.