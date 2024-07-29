ACC, HPCL, BEL, Adani Wilmar, Colgate-Palmolive, Wonderla Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsACC, HPCL, BEL, Adani Wilmar, Colgate-Palmolive, Wonderla Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.

29 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharat Electronics office in Bengaluru. (Source: BEL website)</p></div>
Bharat Electronics office in Bengaluru. (Source: BEL website)

Bharat Electronics Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Monday.

BEL is expected to post a net profit of Rs 648.6 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Adani Wilmar is expected to post a profit of Rs 170.5 crore, while KEI Industries is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 150.7 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include CSB Bank Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Jindal Saw Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Maharashtra Seamless Ltd., Voltamp Transformers Ltd., Wonderla Holidays Ltd. and ACC Ltd. among others.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

