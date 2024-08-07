Abbott Q1 Results: Profit Rises 13%, In Line With Estimates

Abbott India Ltd.’s first quarter profit increased, in line with analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 328 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 324 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Abbott India Q1 FY25 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 5.3% to Rs 1,558 crore versus Rs 1,479 crore (Bloomberg Estimates: Rs 1,612 crore).
Ebitda up 10.5% at Rs 391 crore versus Rs 354 crore (Bloomberg Estimates: Rs 407 crore).
Margin at 25% versus 23.9% (Bloomberg Estimates: 25.2%).
Net profit up 13.1% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 290 crore (Bloomberg Estimates: Rs 324 crore).
Shares of the company closed 0.68% higher, as compared with a 1.27% gain in the benchmark Nifty.