Abbott Q1 Results: Profit Rises 13%, In Line With Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsAbbott Q1 Results: Profit Rises 13%, In Line With Estimates
The company's net profit rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 328 crore in the quarter-ended June.

07 Aug 2024, 06:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Abbott India website)</p></div>
(Source: Abbott India website)

Abbott India Ltd.’s first quarter profit increased, in line with analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 328 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 324 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Abbott India Q1 FY25 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue up 5.3% to Rs 1,558 crore versus Rs 1,479 crore (Bloomberg Estimates: Rs 1,612 crore).

  • Ebitda up 10.5% at Rs 391 crore versus Rs 354 crore (Bloomberg Estimates: Rs 407 crore).

  • Margin at 25% versus 23.9% (Bloomberg Estimates: 25.2%).

  • Net profit up 13.1% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 290 crore (Bloomberg Estimates: Rs 324 crore).

Shares of the company closed 0.68% higher, as compared with a 1.27% gain in the benchmark Nifty.

