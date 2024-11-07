Abbott India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Beating Estimates

Abbott India Ltd.’s second quarter profit increased beating analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 359 crore in the quarter-ended Sept, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 237 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Abbott India Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 9% At Rs 1,633 crore versus Rs 1,494 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1627 crore)
Ebitda up 15% at Rs 439 crore versus Rs 381 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 399 crore)
Ebitda margin At 26.9% versus 25.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.5%)
Net profit up14.7% at Rs 359 crore versus Rs 313 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 237 crore)
Shares of the company were trading 2.25% lower, as compared with a 1.17% loss in the benchmark Nifty as of 1:40 p.m.