ABB India Q3 Results: Profit Rises 21%
Ebitda margin expanded to 18.6% versus 15.8% in the year-ago period.
ABB India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 21% in the third quarter of the calendar year. The company follows the January to December period to report its quarterly results.
Profit increased to Rs 440 crore in the July–September period, as against Rs 363 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
ABB India Q3 CY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 5% to Rs 2,912 crore versus Rs 2,769 crore.
Ebitda rose 23% to Rs 540 crore versus Rs 439 crore.
Shares of ABB India closed 0.94% lower at Rs 7,360.85 apiece on the NSE, compared with a 1.27% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story).
