ABB India Q2 Results: Profit Down 21%, Misses Estimates

The order book stands at Rs 3,036 crore, marking a 12% decline compared to the previous year. The order backlog is also up over 6% at Rs 10,064 crore.

"Orders declined due to the impact of large order timing, while base orders increased," according to the press release.

After posting the second quarter results, the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per share.

Shares of ABB India closed 2.22% lower at Rs 5,387.5 apiece on the BSE before the results were announced, compared to a 0.72% fall in the benchmark Sensex. The scrip has declined 22.06% on a year-to-date basis and 30.66% in the last 12 months.

Eighteen of the 31 analysts tracking the company have a buy call on the company, eight have a 'hold' rating and five recommend 'sell' according to Bloomberg data.