ABB India Q2 Results: Profit Down 21%, Misses Estimates
The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per share.
ABB India Ltd.'s net profit fell 21% in the quarter ended June, according to the financial results declared by the company on Saturday.
The net profit in the second quarter of the calendar year — the company follows the January–December fiscal cycle — came in at Rs 352 crore, as opposed to Rs 443 crore in the year-ago period. The bottom line missed analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
ABB Q2 CY25 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 3,175 crore versus Rs 2,831 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,160 crore).
Ebitda down 23.7% to Rs 414 crore versus Rs 542 crore (Estimate: Rs 572.5 crore).
Margin at 13% versus 19.2% (Estimate: 18.1%)
Net profit down 20.7% to Rs 352 crore versus Rs 443 crore (Estimate: Rs 463.7 crore)
The order book stands at Rs 3,036 crore, marking a 12% decline compared to the previous year. The order backlog is also up over 6% at Rs 10,064 crore.
"Orders declined due to the impact of large order timing, while base orders increased," according to the press release.
After posting the second quarter results, the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per share.
Shares of ABB India closed 2.22% lower at Rs 5,387.5 apiece on the BSE before the results were announced, compared to a 0.72% fall in the benchmark Sensex. The scrip has declined 22.06% on a year-to-date basis and 30.66% in the last 12 months.
Eighteen of the 31 analysts tracking the company have a buy call on the company, eight have a 'hold' rating and five recommend 'sell' according to Bloomberg data.