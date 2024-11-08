NDTV ProfitEarningsAarti Industries Q2 Results: Profit Falls 43%, Misses Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Aarti Industries Q2 Results: Profit Falls 43%, Misses Estimates

The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit declined to Rs 52 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 91 crore in the year-ago period.

08 Nov 2024, 05:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aarti Industries' Ebitda declined 15.5% to Rs 197 crore, as compared to the estimate of&nbsp;Rs 243 crore. (Photo Source:&nbsp;Company Website)</p></div>
Aarti Industries' Ebitda declined 15.5% to Rs 197 crore, as compared to the estimate of Rs 243 crore. (Photo Source: Company Website)

Aarti Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit plunged 43% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, thereby missing analysts' estimates.

The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit declined to Rs 52 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 91 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with the Rs 77 crore consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Aarti Industries Q2 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 12% at Rs 1,628 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,655 crore).

  • Ebitda down 15.5% to Rs 197 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 243 crore).

  • Margin at 12.1% versus 16% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.7%).

  • Net profit down 42.8% to Rs 52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 77 crore).

Shares of Aarti Industries closed 8.05% lower at Rs 473.6 apiece on the NSE before the results were declared, as compared with a 0.21% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT