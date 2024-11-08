Aarti Industries Q2 Results: Profit Falls 43%, Misses Estimates

Aarti Industries' Ebitda declined 15.5% to Rs 197 crore, as compared to the estimate of Rs 243 crore. (Photo Source: Company Website)
Aarti Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit plunged 43% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, thereby missing analysts' estimates.
The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit declined to Rs 52 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 91 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with the Rs 77 crore consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.