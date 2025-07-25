Aadhar Housing Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 19%, AUM Surges 22%

The asset under management for Aadhar Housing Finance grew 22% to Rs 26,524 crore as of June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 21,726 crore in the same period last year.

The company's return on assets for the April-June period stood at 4%, against 4.1% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Its gross net performing assets expanded to 1.34% for the quarter under review from 1.31% in fiscal 2025.

"We concluded the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on a strong note with an AUM of Rs 26,524 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 22%," Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand said.

Anand emphasised that the disbursements remained healthy at Rs 1,979 crore, up 32% YoY, supported by sustained demand in the affordable housing segment. "Profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 237 crore, marking a YoY growth of 19%."