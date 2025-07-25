Aadhar Housing Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 19%, AUM Surges 22%
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.'s net profit climbed during the quarter ended June 30 of fiscal 2026.
The company's bottom line surged to Rs 237 crore, a 19% rise in the first quarter, as compared to Rs 200 crore for the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Aadhar Housing Q1 FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Net interest income rises 21.6% to Rs 428 crore versus Rs 352 crore.
Net profit up 18.6% to Rs 237 crore versus Rs 200 crore.
The asset under management for Aadhar Housing Finance grew 22% to Rs 26,524 crore as of June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 21,726 crore in the same period last year.
The company's return on assets for the April-June period stood at 4%, against 4.1% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Its gross net performing assets expanded to 1.34% for the quarter under review from 1.31% in fiscal 2025.
"We concluded the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on a strong note with an AUM of Rs 26,524 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 22%," Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand said.
Anand emphasised that the disbursements remained healthy at Rs 1,979 crore, up 32% YoY, supported by sustained demand in the affordable housing segment. "Profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 237 crore, marking a YoY growth of 19%."
Shares of Aadhar Housing Finance closed 2.99% lower at Rs 496.40 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.90% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 11.01% in the last 12 months and 17.46% on a year-to-date basis.
All the 11 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 12.9%.