Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Urges Younger Adults To Skip "Golden Hour" Delay On World Stroke Day
Nithin Kamath urged young adults also to rush to the hospital within the critical Golden Hour, which is less than 4.5 hours if they experience symptoms.
Zerodha chief executive officer Nithin Kamath on X, formerly Twitter, shared a powerful personal anecdote about his stroke in January, urging others, particularly younger adults, to immediately seek medical help.
He urged them to rush to the hospital within the critical Golden Hour, which is less than 4.5 hours if they experience symptoms.
Kamath admitted that his own initial reaction was to hold on and expect it to be fine eventually, stating, "If there’s one thing I wish I had done differently when I was hit by a stroke last January, it would be to go to the hospital immediately... instead of thinking I could just sleep it off." He attributes this delay to the "nothing will happen to me” attitude," which he notes is common, "especially among those under 50."
If thereâs one thing I wish I had done differently when I was hit by a stroke last January, it would be to go to the hospital immediately, within the Golden Hour (<4.5 hours), instead of thinking I could just sleep it off.— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 29, 2025
This ânothing will happen to meâ attitude is common,â¦ pic.twitter.com/n67EpKlMHr
This warning comes amid a sharp rise in cerebrovascular accidents among younger populations. Kamath cited data reported by media showing that strokes are "rising sharply, up to nearly 30% of all strokes in the last few years, among 30 to 50-year-olds."
He emphasised the critical nature of immediate treatment, concluding with the medical dictum: "When it comes to strokes, time is brain; every minute counts." His post serves as a vital public service message on prioritising health and ensuring to follow up symptoms with the right measures. These apply particularly as lifestyle diseases increase the risk for young professionals.