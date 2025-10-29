Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Urges Younger Adults To Skip "Golden Hour" Delay On World Stroke Day

Zerodha chief executive officer Nithin Kamath on X, formerly Twitter, shared a powerful personal anecdote about his stroke in January, urging others, particularly younger adults, to immediately seek medical help.

He urged them to rush to the hospital within the critical Golden Hour, which is less than 4.5 hours if they experience symptoms.

Kamath admitted that his own initial reaction was to hold on and expect it to be fine eventually, stating, "If there’s one thing I wish I had done differently when I was hit by a stroke last January, it would be to go to the hospital immediately... instead of thinking I could just sleep it off." He attributes this delay to the "nothing will happen to me” attitude," which he notes is common, "especially among those under 50."