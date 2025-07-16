World Emoji Day: Boomers And Millennials, You Are Using These Emojis Wrong — Lessons From A GenZ

PursuitsWorld Emoji Day: Boomers And Millennials, You Are Using These Emojis Wrong — Lessons From A GenZ
16 Jul 2025, 07:47 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>This World Emoji Day, we dive into the real meanings of a set of emojis, youth interpreted (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
You thought emojis were universal? Think again. What started as cute little pictograms are now Gen Z's weapon of choice for throwing shade, masking pain, and delivering peak drama.

This World Emoji Day, we dive into the real meanings of a set of emojis, youth interpreted. Millennials also pitched in to share their takes.

🙂 — The Pain Behind the Politeness

On the surface: Slight smile.

Underneath: Existential dread.

This emoji says, "I'm disappointed, but not allowed to scream about it." Basically: corporate survival face.

💀 — Dead. But Like, Funny Dead.

Boomers and millennials saw death.

Gen Z sees: comedy gold.

It's the upgraded version of 😭, used when things are so bad, they're hilarious.

🙏 — Thank You. Also, High Five. Also, Please. Also, Shut Up.

Boomers and millennials: Gratitude or prayer.

Gen Z: Multi-purpose. Either thankful or begging or telling you to zip it.

It can range from pleading, to gratitude, to "Thank you for shutting up." This emoji is emotionally multitasking. A true all-rounder for sarcasm, sincerity, and stress.

🤌🏻 — Iconic. Untouchable. Drama.

Yes, it's still giving Italian chef.

But Gen Z has rebranded it: flawless flex. Ate and left no crumbs. Elegance with spice.

🗿 — 'Emotion: Disabled'

Boomers and millennials: Some statue on an island?

Gen Z: I feel nothing. I am stone. Numb but here.

"It's my go-to when someone says something wild and I simply freeze."

💀 — LOL Max

Millennials and Gen Z are largely on the same page about the skull emoji: maximum comedy. When something is so funny, it's fatal. Forget 😂 — this is peak digital laughter.

❤️ — Take My Whole Heart

Boomers and millennials: Love. Heartfelt feelings.

Gen Z: Reserved for deep affection.

Again, we have a consensus. The red heart is a worldwide symbol of love.

😭 — So Funny I Might Explode

Boomers and millennials: Crying. Sad.

Gen Z: Screaming, overwhelmed, or laughing till you can't breathe.

Also great for meme reactions and failed adulting moments.

🤠 — Everything's On Fire But I'm Smiling Anyway

Boomers and millennials: "Howdy, partner!"

Gen Z: Irony. Masked chaos. Cowboy-coded emotional instability.

"I'm on my fifth breakdown this week but hey 🤠"

Perfect for pretending you're fine in the most unhinged way possible.

Honourable Mention: 👁️👄👁️

While none of the millenial participants had come across this, Gen Z believes this string of emojis to display shock. Utter disbelief. "Like, I can't believe you're saying."

