‘Will Never Forget…’: John Cena’s Heartfelt Note To Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral

Following Khan’s post, John Cena took to social media to reciprocate the praise, garnering 2.1 million views.

Last year Cena met the 'Jawan' actor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Mehta's wedding in Mumbai and also posed a picture with him.

Cena had then posted, "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting Shah Rukh Khan and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life." [sic]

He mentioned how Khan's TED Talk had a profound impact on his life, inspiring personal growth and gratitude.

John Cena was inspired by a quote from Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 TED Talk. Cena shared the quote on Twitter: "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous."

"Thanks, my friend, for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to you as their hero," [sic] Khan had responded back then.