‘Will Never Forget…’: John Cena’s Heartfelt Note To Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral
Responding to a fan, Shah Rukh Khan called John Cena a 'rock star' and lauded him for being 'very humble and kind.'
John Cena on Saturday expressed his gratitude following warm praise from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during Khan’s popular #AskSRK session. Cena thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his kind words and acknowledged the humility both share.
The American professional wrestler and actor, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!"
Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world! @iamsrk https://t.co/vfsYvWwoKs— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 31, 2025
The conversation began with a fan's intriguing question during the #AskSRK session, asking Khan to describe Cena in a single word.
The fan attached a photo capturing the two icons together at the lavish Indian wedding, which was attended by prominent Bollywood personalities, including Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Khan’s post quickly gained 3.5 million views.
Following Khan’s post, John Cena took to social media to reciprocate the praise, garnering 2.1 million views.
Last year Cena met the 'Jawan' actor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Mehta's wedding in Mumbai and also posed a picture with him.
Cena had then posted, "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting Shah Rukh Khan and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life." [sic]
He mentioned how Khan's TED Talk had a profound impact on his life, inspiring personal growth and gratitude.
John Cena was inspired by a quote from Shah Rukh Khan's 2017 TED Talk. Cena shared the quote on Twitter: "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous."
"Thanks, my friend, for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to you as their hero," [sic] Khan had responded back then.
Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. Itâs important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero. https://t.co/nTyGVSrrrr— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 9, 2018
In February 2024, Cena went viral for singing Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Bholi Si Surat' from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai.
WWE Legend John Cena is a Shah Rukh Khan fanð¥ð¯. @BollywoodBoyz & @JohnCena singing Bholi Si Surat ðâ¤. #ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/6aWRzIemXH— â¡âSRKCFCââ¡â¢ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) February 18, 2024