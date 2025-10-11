Why Google Doodle Is Celebrating Idli On Oct 11

Google is celebrating the iconic South Indian dish idli with a special Doodle on October 11, 2025, to honour its rich cultural and culinary legacy across India and beyond.

The Doodle, which creatively transforms the Google logo into idlies, batter bowls, and chutneys laid out on a traditional banana leaf, brings global attention to a breakfast favourite cherished by millions.​

Google wrote, "Today's Doodle celebrates idli, a savoury, steamed South Indian cake made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal."

The doodle, published on Google’s official Doodles portal, marks a cultural tribute rather than an anniversary-linked observance.