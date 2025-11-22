Watch Videos: Grand Decor, Haldi, Sangeet - Here's A Sneak Peek At Rama Raju Mantena's Daughter's Wedding
Udaipur is witnessing a lavish royal wedding from November 21 to 24, 2025, celebrating the marriage of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.
The extravagant four-day event, hailed as the biggest wedding of the year, attracted global celebrities, Bollywood stars, and international performers, making it a grand spectacle in the lakeside city.
The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur has been done up in an opulent red theme to welcome the guests.
Huge clusters of flowers hang from arches and pillars, and grand chandeliers have been installed to give the venue the appearance of a royal durbar. The seating area has red couches with patterned cushions and golden lamps.
Other venues are also being decorated on a grand scale. Besides The Leela Palace, ceremonies will be held at Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal of Udaipur City Palace and Jagmandir, according to the people cited above.
Security has been tightened in Udaipur for the high-profile wedding.
The Haldi ceremony of Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, held in Udaipur at the iconic Taj Lake Palace. Departing from the typical bright yellow theme associated with Haldi, Netra chose a unique peach coloured lehenga.
The ceremony was intimate yet lavish, featuring traditional rituals performed amidst the regal and scenic backdrop of the palace overlooking Lake Pichola. The décor was warm and inviting, with floral arrangements and subtle lighting enhancing the royal ambience. Family and close friends applied turmeric paste (haldi) on the bride as per custom.
Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto performed at The Leela Palace on Thursday night. Traditional Rajasthani dance troupes and Manganiyar artists also performed.
The high-profile wedding celebrations of US-based industrialist Raju Ramalinga Mantena's daughter continued in full swing in Udaipur as a star-studded sangeet ceremony lit up the Manak Chowk of City Palace.
Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry hosted the glittering event on Friday night, which saw several Bollywood celebrities take the stage. Ranveer Singh energised the crowd and even made Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend join him on the dance floor.
Kriti Sanon performed to her hit number 'Param Sundari', while Jacqueline Fernandez danced to 'Lal Chhadi'. Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor also performed at the sangeet, drawing loud cheers from the guests, according to the wedding management firm.
US President's son Donald Trump Jr. had arrived in Udaipur on Friday night and travelled to The Leela Palace amid tight security.
Several international personalities, including singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, are expected to join the celebrations.
Bollywood actors are among the 600 invitees for the high-profile wedding.
The wedding ceremony will be held at Jagmandir on the morning of November 23. The reception will be held on the evening of November 23.
Guests will depart on chartered flights from Dabok airport on November 24.