Watch Videos: Grand Decor, Haldi, Sangeet - Here's A Sneak Peek At Rama Raju Mantena's Daughter's Wedding

Udaipur is witnessing a lavish royal wedding from November 21 to 24, 2025, celebrating the marriage of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

The extravagant four-day event, hailed as the biggest wedding of the year, attracted global celebrities, Bollywood stars, and international performers, making it a grand spectacle in the lakeside city.

The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur has been done up in an opulent red theme to welcome the guests.

Huge clusters of flowers hang from arches and pillars, and grand chandeliers have been installed to give the venue the appearance of a royal durbar. The seating area has red couches with patterned cushions and golden lamps.

Other venues are also being decorated on a grand scale. Besides The Leela Palace, ceremonies will be held at Manek Chowk and Zenana Mahal of Udaipur City Palace and Jagmandir, according to the people cited above.

Security has been tightened in Udaipur for the high-profile wedding.