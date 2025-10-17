Urban India’s Sweet Tooth Grows Sharper: 40% Surge In Last 18 Months
Around 43% of urban household consumers concede that a majority in their homes are addicted to sugar or sugary products, as per the survey.
The appetite for sugary treats in India’s cities is rising, with the share of urban households that eat traditional sweets three or more times a month rising by over 40% in the last 18 months, according to a new LocalCircles survey released ahead of Diwali.
With Diwali being the period when sugar consumption soars in India, LocalCircles concluded its 2025 sweets consumption survey, which attempted to understand if there had been any change in the sugar consumption pattern of Indian households.
The survey received over 84,000 responses from consumers located in 303 districts of India — 61% respondents were men, while 39% respondents were women, 46% of respondents were from tier 1, 29% from tier 2 and 25% respondents were from tier 3 and 4 districts.
Consumption Of Traditional Sweets
On traditional sweets alone, 74% of urban households reported consuming them three or more times a month, a frequency that includes 5% who said they consume daily.
Comparison between the survey results in 2024 shows that the percentage of urban Indian households that consume traditional sweets three or more times each month has jumped by over 40% in the last 18 months.
(Photo: LocalCircles)
Consumption Of Confectionary, Bakery Products
For sweet bakery and packaged products such as cakes, biscuits, ice creams, shakes, chocolates and candies, the survey shows 79% of urban households consume them three or more times a month, with 11% reporting daily consumption. Here too, the report notes an over 40% rise in frequent consumers in just a year and a half, which is as same as the traditional sweets trend.
(Photo: LocalCircles)
Change In Trend Noted
The data, however, also signals an emerging pivot — 70% urban Indian household consumers surveyed say they are highly likely to switch over to 30% less sugar alternatives if better-quality traditional sweets or packaged foods (chocolates, biscuits, cakes, ice creams) were made available.
Out of 21, 911 consumers who responded to the question 40% indicated 'for sure', 30% of respondents indicated 'high likelihood', 19% of respondents indicated 'low likelihood', 4% of respondents indicated that there is “no chance“ of their making a switch, and 7% of respondents did not give a clear answer.
India’s sugar dependence is palpable: 43% of urban household consumers concede that a majority in their homes are addicted to sugar or sugary products. Public health experts have long warned that diets high in sugar and seed oils can increase risks of diabetes, heart disease and obesity, concerns the report reiterates while urging industry to expand low-sugar portfolios.
Even as sugar consumption continues to rise in India, which is one of the largest sugar producers and largest consuming nation in the world, there is limited awareness that consuming food high in seed oils and sugar can cause diabetes, heart disease and obesity.
The LocalCircles survey said the least the brands and manufacturers can do is make more low-sugar products available to the consumers so the excess sugar consumption is curtailed.