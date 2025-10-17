Urban India’s Sweet Tooth Grows Sharper: 40% Surge In Last 18 Months

The appetite for sugary treats in India’s cities is rising, with the share of urban households that eat traditional sweets three or more times a month rising by over 40% in the last 18 months, according to a new LocalCircles survey released ahead of Diwali.

With Diwali being the period when sugar consumption soars in India, LocalCircles concluded its 2025 sweets consumption survey, which attempted to understand if there had been any change in the sugar consumption pattern of Indian households.

The survey received over 84,000 responses from consumers located in 303 districts of India — 61% respondents were men, while 39% respondents were women, 46% of respondents were from tier 1, 29% from tier 2 and 25% respondents were from tier 3 and 4 districts.