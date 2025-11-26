'Took 2-3 Years To Understand Myself': Honey Singh Opens Up On His Comeback In Industry
The hip-hop singer-songwriter and rapper spoke to NDTV about his efforts to stage his comeback as well as the factors that drive his artistry.
Yo Yo Honey Singh said that it took him two to three years to understand who he was and what he was about before making his comeback in 2024.
"When I took ill, I wasn't around but my music was, and it was still doing well, it was evident from the revenue we saw." Singh said.
He stated that he initially struggled with making music again in 2021 after taking a hiatus from his career due to his struggles with bi-polar disorder.
"I had gotten weird, I had gained weight, I started working on the music for my upcoming album but it wasn't coming together as I expected," Singh said.
Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, stated that he makes music based on instinct rather than a calculated technique or formula.
"This instinct drives my creative process, and as I hear each track over and over during the production process, I understand the shelf life of each song ," he said.
"I had lost this instinct three years ago as I was recovering, but it has returned now due to God's grace," he added.
He noted that this instinct returned as he was making his 2024 album 'Glory', and that he has no particular control over it, that it comes and goes.
Singh remarked that this favourite collaboration was with artist 'Jazzy B' on the song 'This Party Getting Hot' which he liked for its exuberant qualities.
"My favourite collaboration was 'This Party Getting Hot', was a crazy song, had crazy energy," he said.
When asked about which artist he would have his dream collaboration with, he replied that it would be with A.R. Rahman.
Singh also opined on some fans crediting him with having pioneered the 'mumble rap genre' of hip hop in India.
"The song they cited was named 'Chal Mere Ghar', released in 2014," Singh said.
"The idea was that I would sing it in a drunk voice, but the first take didn't work. I downed a bottle and re-recorded it, and it worked," he added.
Singh said he had no idea it was a mumble rap song but that's what people told him.
He also announced the latest edition of his 'My Story' World Tour, scheduled to begin on Feb. 6 in Dubai.
A narrative-driven concert tour, Singh will make stops in eleven cities including Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai among others. The India leg of the tour is set to be hosted and produced by 'NDTV Good Times'.
He called it a "cinematic experience", stating that each city would depict a separate story based on his experiences there, along with performances of his classic songs and additional music.