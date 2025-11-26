'Took 2-3 Years To Understand Myself': Honey Singh Opens Up On His Comeback In Industry

Yo Yo Honey Singh said that it took him two to three years to understand who he was and what he was about before making his comeback in 2024.

"When I took ill, I wasn't around but my music was, and it was still doing well, it was evident from the revenue we saw." Singh said.

The hip-hop singer-songwriter and rapper spoke to NDTV about his efforts to stage his comeback as well as the factors that drive his artistry.

He stated that he initially struggled with making music again in 2021 after taking a hiatus from his career due to his struggles with bi-polar disorder.

"I had gotten weird, I had gained weight, I started working on the music for my upcoming album but it wasn't coming together as I expected," Singh said.

Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, stated that he makes music based on instinct rather than a calculated technique or formula.

"This instinct drives my creative process, and as I hear each track over and over during the production process, I understand the shelf life of each song ," he said.

"I had lost this instinct three years ago as I was recovering, but it has returned now due to God's grace," he added.

He noted that this instinct returned as he was making his 2024 album 'Glory', and that he has no particular control over it, that it comes and goes.