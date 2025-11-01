'Three Billionaires, One Chicken Joint': Nvidia, Samsung and Hyundai Chiefs Make Unlikely Stop

The trio enjoyed cheese balls, cheese sticks, boneless chicken, and fried chicken alongside Terra beer and soju, a traditional Korean rice spirit. Local media captured them joining in a traditional Korean drinking gesture to celebrate friendship.

They shared food with bystanders as Huang invited, "The chicken wings were so good. Have you been here before? It's incredible, right?" He then rang the restaurant’s "golden bell", signalling he would pay the bill.

According to an X user, Huang had a blast at the restaurant, stood up and said cheers to everyone inside it and said, 'Your dinner bills are on me tonight.' Enjoy all the chicken and beer!' And he ordered extra chicken and handed it to people on the street waiting hours to take a picture of him. What a guy!

Yonhap News Agency reported that Samsung’s Lee ultimately paid the tab, while Hyundai’s Chung bought a second round.